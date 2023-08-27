French minister appeals to workers, warns of Le Pen victory

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin warned on Sunday of the danger that far-right politician Marine Le Pen could win the presidency in 2027, when the next presidential election is due to take place.

Le Pen lost to Emmanuel Macron in the runoffs of the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections, but Macron cannot run for the presidency a third time.

"We are here to defend the results of the president of the republic who has done a lot. There are four years left and we still, I think, have a lot to do," Darmanin said during the rally in the northern town of Tourcoing, where he was once a mayor. The rally was attended by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and many government ministers, as well as around 700 other rally goers who enjoyed beer, sausages and the famous local chips at the event organized by Darmanin.

"And then we are also here to say that there is a problem. Obviously, we cannot give Marine Le Pen an inexorable path to power," the minister warned.

Darmanin appeals to working class

Darmanin is the son of a former cleaner of Algerian descent, Now 40-year-old, he heads ministry of the interior, which is also responsible for France's worldwide overseas territories. He has also carved a niche for himself as a hard-line right-wing politician and a potential successor to Macron.

In his Sunday remarks, Darmanin urged more consideration for the working class. He said they feel despised and could bring far-right leader Marine Le Pen to power in 2027 if the government fails to hear their concerns.

"Rightly or wrongly, working classes in our country don't feel well-considered and represented. They feel like they don't mean much and are the target of irony or sometimes even scorn," Darmanin said in Tourcoing.

During the rally, he acknowledged there had been speculation about him running to succeed Macron, but stopped short of officially announcing a bid.

Melenchon says France is entering post-Macron era

Darmanin's political style is reminiscent of his mentor, former President Nicolas Sarkozy, who also started his candidacy for the presidency as interior minister. Darmanin has already won Sarkozy's endorsement.

Macron himself has yet to announce his own favorite for the next presidential race. Meanwhile, his political opponents have pointed to the importance of Sunday's rally. "In Tourcoing, the post-Macron period has begun," said hard-left figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon.

"It's the end of Renaissance," added the leader of the Socialist Party Olivier Faure, warning that Darmanin "would bring together the right and the far-right."

dh/dj (AFP, Reuters)