Ukraine updates: Kyiv and Moscow both come under air attack

Russian and Ukrainian authorities have reported that air defense systems in their respective capitals were active on Saturday night and Sunday morning as they each came under aerial attacks from the other side.

Ukraine's military said that Russia targeted Kyiv with missiles while Moscow said it had shot down several Ukrainian drones, including in the Moscow region.

Both sides have been leaning heavily on missile strikes, drone strikes and shelling as the front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine see little movement.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has also said that it is preparing to expand its mobilization and call up more citizens to join the military.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, August 27:

Russia downs drones near Moscow and Ukrainian border

Russia reported a fresh series of drone attacks over Moscow and other regions on Saturday night.

Flights were again suspended temporarily at Moscow's Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo airports, reported the TASS news agency. Two other airports were also closed in southern regions that share a border with Ukraine.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said an airborne drone was successfully intercepted by air defense systems over the Istra district in the Moscow region. The Istra district is situated approximately 50 km (31 miles) to the west of the Kremlin.

The governor of Belgorod — a region bordering Ukraine — Vyacheslav Gladkov, said air defenses shot down a drone near the village of Kupino. Another village Urazovo was attacked by shelling he added, injuring four people.

The Ministry of Defence said that around 9:45 p.m. Moscow time (1845 GMT), its air defense systems effectively neutralized an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Bryansk region, which also shares a border with Ukraine.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the region said the drone landed in a field and that no casualties had been reported. He also said that Ukrainian forces had shelled the Russian border village of Kirillovka.

Ukraine has not responded to the claims and normally does not publicly acknowledge attacks carried out in Russia.

Old Prigozhin interview sparks conspiracy theories

A 40-second snippet from an old interview featuring Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group, has sparked a flurry of online speculation about his potential demise.

In the interview originally published on April 29, Prigozhin expressed his preference for death over deceiving his nation and discussed a plane disintegration mid-flight. He was speaking in an interview with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov.

"Today we have reached the boiling point. Why am I speaking so honestly? Because I don't have the right, before those people who will live on in this country. They are now being lied to. Better kill me" he said in the clip published on Grey Zone, Wagner's Telegram channel.

He added, "But I will not lie, I must say honestly that Russia is on the brink of disaster. And if these cogs are not adjusted today, then the plane will fall apart in the air."

Russia's aviation authority said Prighozin was killed on a private jet that crashed to the northwest of Moscow last Wednesday.

Many users of Grey Zone speculated that he was still alive. Some posts said the plane accident was the work of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Others blamed France or Ukraine. One post said Ukraine had killed Prigozhin by order of US special services "and the Anglo-Saxons" and added, "it is inconvenient for us to lose such a hero."

Ukraine prepares to expand mobilization

Ukraine is making preparations for additional call-ups of military personnel as the Russian invasion drags on.

Olexiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security Council told a national broadcaster on Saturday: "Yes, the military has approached us and there will probably be an additional call-up."

He stressed that the measure had been in the works since the beginning of the full-scale invasion back in February 2022.

"There is no need to make noise about it, everything is going according to the plan we are currently following," he said.

Following Moscow's invasion, Ukraine declared martial law, mandating all able-bodied men aged 18 to 60 to be ready for military service if required. However, certain individuals are exempt from service due to health concerns, social circumstances, or if they are single fathers.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar estimated last year that the number of men called for war to be in the hundreds of thousands.

Ukraine repels Russian air attack

Ukraine's military administration said Russia had launched a series of air strikes on Kyiv and other parts of the country on Sunday morning. Kyiv said its air defense systems were working to repel the attack.

"Enemy targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by air defense forces," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that cruise missiles were used in the attack.

The Ukrainian military later said that four cruise missiles had been shot down, but that eight "targets" had been fired, without specifying where the other four had struck.

Ukraine Air Force said air raid sirens had rung out across the entire country for about three hours, until 6 a.m. local time (0300 GMT).

Blasts were heard around Kyiv, said a Reuters witness, but there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Zelenskyy commemorates pilots killed in plane crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commemorated the three pilots who were killed in a plane crash on Friday.

They died after two L-39 trainer aircraft collided over a region west of Kyiv, the air force said on Saturday.

"My heart goes out to the pilots' friends and loved ones. The investigation is ongoing, and the truth will be revealed," Zelenskyy said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The victims included well-known fighter pilot Andriy Pilshchykov, who was known for his contribution to the nation's air defense, especially during the early days of the invasion.

Ukraine has been aiming to quickly train up a number of its pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets that have been pledged by Western allies.

tg/ab (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)