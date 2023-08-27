Chlorine leak at eastern Taiwan spa hospitalizes 13

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Thirteen people were sickened by a chlorine gas leak at a hotel spa in Taitung’s Zhihben hot spring area.

Four adults and nine children began to feel unwell at 9 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 27), resulting in shortness of breath, dizziness, coughing, and vomiting. Firefighters showed up and emergency medical technicians took the affected individuals to nearby hospitals, per Liberty Times.

No one was seriously injured. A bystander at the pool reported seeing a puff of white smoke, followed by a pungent spell, and heard that a number of people in the pool area were beginning to feel unwell. Chlorine gas is commonly used in pools to kill pathogens and germs.



Chlorine gas leak causes people to cough and vomit. (CNA photo)

However, taken in concentrated doses, chlorine gas is a pulmonary irritant that can lead to acute damage to the upper and lower respiratory tracts. Hotel staff said relevant safety precautions are followed when using the gas to treat the water, though it was unclear where the leak came from.

For the time being, all pools at the spa hotel have been closed as inspections are currently underway. The hotel pledged to take full responsibility for the incident and will offer support and assistance with medical treatment for guests who have been sent to the hospital.