Typhoon and tropical storm could affect Taiwan mid-week

Trio of meteorological events brewing as Taiwan approaches midway of typhoon season

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/27 12:25
A lot of typhoon and tropical storm activity in the upcoming week. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Typhoon Saola (TD9) could affect southern Taiwan in the middle of the week, Tropical Storm Damrey (TD10) is heading toward Japan, while another tropical depression (TD12) requires observation.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), TD12 continues to develop and strengthen. As of 8 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 27), it was located northwest of Guam and traveling at 23 kph in a south-southwesterly direction, potentially becoming Tropical Storm Haikui by Monday (Aug. 28), per Liberty Times.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Saola, which is circling in the seas northeast of the Philippines, is expected to turn northwest and approach Taiwan. Tropical Storm Damrey will travel northward to Japan and is not expected to affect Taiwan.

According to a Weather Express Facebook post, the latest European modeling track for TD12 has changed, potentially leading it to be buffeted away from Taiwan by Typhoon Saola as it moves in a westerly direction. The long range forecast for TD12 still requires more observation, Weather Express said.
