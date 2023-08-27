Taiwan loses to Curacao, to compete for 3rd in Little League Baseball

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan's Gueishan Elementary team lost to the Curacao team 0:2 in the international group championship of Little League Baseball on Saturday (Aug. 27) in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, per RTI.

Taiwan cruised to a 9:1 victory over the same Curacao team earlier in the tournament (Aug. 23), though the rematch did not go as planned. Taiwan hitters were blanked by Curacao’s starting pitcher, Helmir Helmijr, who threw five and a third innings, allowing just one hit before leaving the game after reaching the 85-pitch limit.

Taiwan had its own ace, Fan Chen-jun (范宸竣), who entered a scoreless game in the fourth inning to face the top of the Curacao lineup. Fan had been hitless throughout the tournament and was expected to give Taiwan a chance to win by keeping the game a pitcher's duel.

But back-to-back singles by Curacao’s Jay-Dlynn and Nasir El-Ossais put the pressure on Taiwan's defense. Later, a steal and a bunt led to defensive miscommunication with an errant throw home, leading to the first run of the game, followed by another overthrow to the pitcher which across an insurance run, which would be the difference in the game.

For the second year in a row, Taiwan has lost to Pabao Little League from Curacao’s capital of Willemstad. Last year, Taipei Fulin Elementary (福林國民福林國民小), also fell to the same team 0:1 in the international group championship game.

Following the recent defeat, Taiwan is scheduled to face the loser of the U.S. championship game. The third-place game is scheduled for 11p.m. Sunday (Aug. 27), Taipei time.

Taiwan is looking for its second consecutive third-place performance, adding to a record of 17 overall championships over LLB’s 76 years of history.