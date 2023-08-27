Alexa
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/27 10:23
Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 27) and 6 a.m. on Sunday (Aug. 28).

Of the eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew along the southern portion of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 340 military aircraft and 180 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Flight path of one out of eight PLA aircraft. (MND image)
