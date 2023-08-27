Arcangelo wins $1.25M Travers for trainer Jena Antonucci. Two horse euthanized at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Arcangelo won the $1.25 million Travers by a length at Saratoga on Saturday, giving trainer Jena Antonucci her second major Grade 1 victory after the colt won the Belmont Stakes.

The day was marred by the deaths of two horses, including New York Thunder in the $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial. In all, seven horses have died at the summer meet in upstate New York.

Ridden by Javier Castellano, Arcangelo ran 1 1/4 miles over a muddy track in 2 minutes, 2.23 seconds, and paid $7.40, $5.30 and $3.90.

Disarm returned $8 and $5.80. Tapit Trice was another 2 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $6 to show.

Forte finished fourth. Preakness winner National Treasure was fifth and Kentucky Derby winner Mage was last in the seven-horse field.

In June, Arcangelo made Antonucci the first woman trainer to win a Triple Crown race when he took the Belmont.

In the Jerkens Memorial, New York Thunder was leading the way under Tyler Gaffalione when the colt suffered a catastrophic injury to its left front leg in the stretch and fell, according to the New York Racing Association. New York Thunder was euthanized on the track. Gaffalione wasn't hurt. The colt was trained by Jorge Delgado.

In the day's fifth race, Nobel and Gaffalione finished fifth and then suffered a catastrophic injury to his left front leg while galloping out afterward, NYRA said. The 4-year-old colt bred in Ireland was euthanized on the track. He was trained by Brendan Walsh.

All seven of the deaths involved catastrophic injuries during racing. The meet began July 13 and has featured 2,461 horses starting in 324 races. A horse named Burning Bright died suddenly during a race because of a major cardiovascular event, NYRA said.

“NYRA is continuing to investigate these catastrophic injuries with HISA officials, the New York State Gaming Commission, and the New York State Equine Medical Director,” NYRA president and CEO Dave O'Rourke said in a statement.

“We will immediately consult with HISA’s Track Surface Advisory Group to further examine the overall condition of all three racing surfaces at Saratoga prior to Sunday’s program. In addition, NYRA will convene a group of relevant outside experts to evaluate our current safety protocols and procedures.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports