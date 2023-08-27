Scotland rallies to blow away Georgia in Rugby World Cup warmup

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland scored five tries in the second half to beat Georgia 33-6 from 6-0 down at halftime in their final Rugby World Cup warmup at Murrayfield on Saturday.

It was the fourth time in four summer tests Scotland trailed at the break and the third time it fought back to win.

Tries by Duhan van der Merwe sandwiched more touchdowns by Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey and Kyle Steyn. Georgia got two Luka Matkava penalties in the first half.

Although the Scots failed to fire before halftime, coach Gregor Townsend was heartened by the way they blew the visitors away after the interval.

“I believe it was probably better for us going six points down because it meant we had to improve certain areas,” he said. "Our fitness would have to come through, and it did, and our bench did really well, too.

“Georgia didn't score a try so that was a pleasing aspect. Georgia have beaten Wales and Italy (over the last year), and they are outstanding in that contact area. But we know that certain aspects (of ours) will have to improve and at least we saw that improvement in the second half.”

Townsend leads his squad to their World Cup training base in France next Sunday, and is close to crystalizing his starting XV for the opener against South Africa on Sept. 10 in Marseille, although he still feels he has big calls to make about who will be on the bench.

“I'm more clear on the 15 than the 23, and I know there are players who have put their hand up today to come into the mix, whether in the 15 or more likely the bench,” he said. “That's been a really positive outcome of these four games. Our bench has played really well, and we've finished every game stronger than our opposition. That's a credit to the fitness of the squad.”

Scotland has beaten Italy and Georgia and split a pair with France.

Townsend said he expects winger Darcy Graham to be available for South Africa after a quad strain made him withdraw from playing Georgia.

