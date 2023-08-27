Fiji beats England for first time ever at damp Twickenham

LONDON (AP) — Fiji defeated England for the first time ever by producing three sensational tries from nothing and winning 30-22 in a Rugby World Cup warmup at a damp Twickenham on Saturday.

Fiji lost all seven previous matchups since 1988 by an average score of 41-16, but spotlighted its threat to go well at the World Cup by cleaning up all of its past weaknesses: It was disciplined despite a yellow card, the set-pieces were strong, the fitness held for 80 minutes, and the goalkicking was perfect. Allied to Fiji's natural flair and power, England was finally overcome.

“They're a really good team now, got some phenomenal athletes,” said captain Courtney Lawes, whose 100th England cap was spoiled. ”One on one, they made us look silly."

Wales, Fiji's first opponent at the World Cup on Sept. 10 in Bordeaux, was duly warned as coach Warren Gatland was at Twickenham.

The Fijians trailed England only 8-3 after a first half it finished strong, and never trailed again from the 43rd minute following its second converted try while it was playing with 14 men. Prop Eroni Mawa was in the sin-bin.

England closed to 23-22 in the 68th minute but Fiji's third try clinched the victory in the 72nd when dazzling wing Selesitino Ravutaumada dragged in four defenders and offloaded for replacement scrumhalf Simione Kuruvoli to score untouched.

Ravutaumada was a deserving man of the match, dangerous whenever he had the ball. He conceded England's opening try and his marginal forward pass after some superb stepping cost Fiji a first-half try, but he made up for it by setting up two tries.

“England gave us what we expected,” Ravutaumada said.

England was sloppy again, and has lost three of its four Rugby World Cup warmups. It is no closer to fixing its problems than when Eddie Jones was the coach.

Defeat also compounded a miserable week for England, in which captain Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola were suspended for the opening World Cup game against Argentina on Sept. 9 in Marseille and winger Anthony Watson was ruled out of the tournament by a calf injury.

