Union wins despite Aaronson sending off in Bundesliga. Dortmund held 1-1 again by Bochum

BERLIN (AP) — Robin Gosens scored twice after his first-ever Bundesliga start in 10-man Union Berlin's 4-1 win at Darmstadt, and Borussia Dortmund was again held 1-1 by Bochum on Saturday.

Another Dortmund disappointment at local rival Bochum rekindled memories of their 1-1 draw last season, when Dortmund was denied what officials later agreed was a clear penalty decision. That draw arguably cost Dortmund the title.

United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson was sent off with two early cards in Union’s win, but the 29-year-old Gosens starred as the visitors recovered to score four goals for the third consecutive game across all competitions. Union also beat Atalanta 4-1 in its final warmup game.

Maximilian Philipp scored in the sixth minute of injury time for Freiburg to beat Werder Bremen 1-0.

Heidenheim wasted a two-goal lead in its first-ever Bundesliga home game as Hoffenheim came back to win 3-2.

Jonas Wind scored twice for Wolfsburg to come from behind to beat Cologne 2-1.

Borussia Mönchengladbach hosted Bayer Leverkusen later Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer