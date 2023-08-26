Alexa
Taiwan’s #MeToo movement marches to support sexual abuse victims

Organizers want to focus on cases not involving celebrities

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/26 20:41
Taiwan's #MeToo movement will take to the streets of Taipei Sunday. (Facebook, Taiwan #MeToo March image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s #MeToo movement will march in Taipei City Sunday (Aug. 27) to focus attention on the unseen victims of sexual abuse.

The topic of sexual harassment gained prominence in May, leading to allegations against a string of public figures, including politicians, academics, celebrities and entertainers. The eight university students organizing Sunday’s march said they wanted to express support for the victims of unseen and unheard cases of abuse, per UDN.

Private citizens who have been harassed and abused should also receive sympathy and resources from society, said event co-organizer Cheng Yi-hsuan (鄭益瑄). In order to help them heal, the #MeToo discussions should move from the Internet and the social media into real life, she said.

As media interest in the topic was waning, the march could tell victims they were not alone in their attempts at recovery and create a more friendly environment, according to Cheng.

The march starts at the Ximen Mass Rapid Transit station in Taipei City Sunday at 1 p.m. and will be followed by short statements by activists and victims. An exhibition will also offer advice and show how widespread sexual abuse is in society, Cheng said.
