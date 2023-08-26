Taiwan probes links between 3 graffiti incidents on MRT trains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police are looking for links between separate graffiti attacks on Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) trains in Taichung City, Kaohsiung City, and Taipei City, reports said Saturday (Aug. 26).

In each case, two men entered MRT areas off limits to the public, spent about half an hour spraypainting a train, and disappeared without causing any other damage. If found guilty, the suspects could face fines up to NT$1 million (US$31,400).

The incident in Taipei, which only came to light Saturday, occurred at the Beitou Depot early Thursday (Aug. 24) morning, the Liberty Times reported. Two men entered the depot near Fuxinggang Station around 3 a.m. and covered the outside of trains in graffiti, according to surveillance camera footage.

Their methods showed similarities to incidents in Taichung City and Kaohsiung City over the past few days. In Taichung, two men spent 15 minutes spraying tags on an empty MRT train Thursday evening. In Kaohsiung, drivers found their trains covered in graffiti as they were about to start work Friday (Aug. 25) morning.

The MRT companies said they would file civil suits against the perpetrators for breaking and entering and for damaging the vehicles. Security has been stepped up at depots and MRT stations to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.