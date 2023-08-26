Drunk Taiwanese nightclub hostess crashes car, kills pedestrian in Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 21-year-old nightclub hostess who had been drinking crashed her car into a 58-year-old woman, who later died, in Tainan on Thursday (Aug. 24).

The incident happened about 7 a.m. on Thursday, in Tainan's Anping District. The car first hit the woman surnamed Sun (孫) and then crashed into a noodle shop.

The driver was tested for alcohol at 0.57%. A blood alcohol level (BAC) of "0.4% or higher is potentially fatal and can result in a coma," per Wikipedia.

According to CTWant, the driver, surnamed Wei (魏), worked as a nightclub hostess and part-time online model.



A selfie from woman surnamed Wei, suspected of killing a woman when drunk driving. (Douyin image)

A Yahoo report said Wei posted on Instagram about the car accident and tried to make out it was not a big deal. According to other reports, she used foul language, telling people, "It's OK!"

Tainan City Police from the department's 4th branch are investigating the accident.