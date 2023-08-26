Alexa
Drunk Taiwanese nightclub hostess crashes car, kills pedestrian in Tainan

21-year-old online model plowed into woman after drinking session

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/08/26 17:18
A 21-year-old woman in Tainan who was reportedly drunk driving is suspected of critically injuring a pedestrian. (CNA, Tainan City Police Department p...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 21-year-old nightclub hostess who had been drinking crashed her car into a 58-year-old woman, who later died, in Tainan on Thursday (Aug. 24).

The incident happened about 7 a.m. on Thursday, in Tainan's Anping District. The car first hit the woman surnamed Sun (孫) and then crashed into a noodle shop.

The driver was tested for alcohol at 0.57%. A blood alcohol level (BAC) of "0.4% or higher is potentially fatal and can result in a coma," per Wikipedia.

According to CTWant, the driver, surnamed Wei (魏), worked as a nightclub hostess and part-time online model.
A selfie from woman surnamed Wei, suspected of killing a woman when drunk driving. (Douyin image)

A Yahoo report said Wei posted on Instagram about the car accident and tried to make out it was not a big deal. According to other reports, she used foul language, telling people, "It's OK!"

Tainan City Police from the department's 4th branch are investigating the accident.
Tainan City Police 4th Branch
female pedestrian
drunk driving

