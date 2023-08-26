Alexa
Acer founder calls on Taiwan to attract more foreign students

Stan Shih wants private sector to fund innovation institutes

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/26 17:17
Acer founder Stan Shih speaks at an education forum in Taipei Saturday. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan needs to attract more international students to face the needs of the future, Acer Inc. founder Stan Shih (施振榮) said Saturday (Aug. 26).

He was speaking at a forum in Taipei City about higher education reform. The government has a limited amount of resources, so Taiwan’s talent pool needed to rely on other sources, the electronics pioneer said.

He expressed support for the government’s campaign to promote innovation institutes, per CNA. However, he added, the policy needed more support and funding from the business sector as well, he added.

As there was certain to be a shortage of talent to meet Taiwan’s future needs, closer cooperation between business and academia was only one aspect, according to Shih. The country needed to be more active in attracting international students to help provide industry with the necessary workforce, he said.

Speakers at the forum named the development of new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and more sophisticated semiconductors. AI was unlikely to replace employees, but the shortage of talent needed to manage its introduction and development might become acute, business leaders said.
Stan Shih
Acer
foreign students
foreign students in Taiwan
talent shortage
AI
education reform
innovation

