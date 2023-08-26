Taiwan's KMT presidential candidate willing to meet with Xi Jinping

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-yi (侯友宜) on Friday (Aug. 25) said he is open to meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) to facilitate cross-strait peace.

Hou said he wants to promote stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait. If a meeting with Xi does take place, it would be a step in the right direction, he said.

He emphasized the meeting would have to be based on mutual respect, per CNA.

With regard to Lai’s assertion of Taiwan’s sovereignty, Hou urged the vice president to clarify his stance on whether he supported or opposed Taiwanese independence.

Hou said he believed it is vital to address the perspectives that China might have in order to rebuild mutual trust. He encouraged more dialogue, exchanges, and goodwill between Taiwan and China.

The candidate said that as president, his foremost responsibility would be to safeguard Taiwan's security and bring stability to the Taiwan Strait. The goal is to establish a platform for mutual interaction and communication while diminishing conflicts between both sides under the principles of equality and dignity, he said.

Hou is slated to visit the U.S. from Sept. 14-22 for meetings with members of Congress and academics. He will travel to New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, to explain how he plans to improve Taiwan-U.S. relations.