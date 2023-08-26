Ukraine Updates: Russia downs drone near Moscow

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says air defenses downed a drone in the Russian capital region in the early hours of Saturday.

The drone was downed over the Istra district of the region.

Three major airports in Moscow — Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo — suspended operations.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged allies to quickly hand over F-16 fighter jets to beat back Russian forces.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, August 26:

Ukraine confident of Taurus missile supply from Germany

Ukraine's Defense Minister Olexiy Resnikov said he is confident that Germany will supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

"I am really optimistic and see in the future that we will also get Taurus from Germany," Resnikov said in an interview to several news outlets.

Resnikov did not specify when he expected the missiles to arrive. "But I think it will not take a whole year," he said.

Germany has already provided Ukraine with multiple weapons systems but Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been hesitant on the Taurus cruise missiles since he fears their long range means they could be used to hit targets deep inside Russian territory.

"I will continue to consider each and every decision carefully and never do anything rash," said

Scholz to the newspapers of the Bavarian media group.

Zelenskyy urges haste in F-16 deliveries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged allies to quickly hand over F-16 fighter jets, which Kyiv views as a key resource to beat back Russian forces.

"Our goal is to get closer to the time when F-16s will help us keep Russian terrorists away. As fast as possible," he said in a video posted on social media.

Earlier this week, Denmark and the Netherlands agreed to provide Ukraine with the fighter jets after Zelenskyy visited the countries. Norway has also promised F-16 aircraft to Kyiv after Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre visited the Ukrainian capital.

While Ukraine expects dozens of the combat jets, the exact date of delivery is not clear.

"Our international team is working to expand training missions as much as possible," Zelenskyy said. "Our military is preparing the infrastructure as fast as possible and sending pilots and engineers

for training. We need to make sure Ukraine is fully ready."

Russia downs drone near Moscow, flights suspended

Russian authorities reported a new drone attack on Moscow in the early hours of Saturday.

A drone was brought down by Russia's air defense systems over the Istra district of the Moscow region, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The Russian military has reported repeated Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Russian territory over the week, even alleging that Ukraine targeted civilian areas.

Meanwhile, three major Moscow airports — Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo — suspended flights early on Friday, TASS news agency reported.

mk/sri (Reuters, dpa, AP, AFP)