China protests US arms deal to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China denounced the latest U.S. weapons sale to Taiwan on Friday (Aug. 25), calling it a major interference in its internal affairs.

The sale seriously violates the "one-China principle" and the "three China-US joint communiques," Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang (張曉剛), a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference.

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday (Aug. 23) approved the possible sale of F-16 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems and equipment for approximately US$500 million (NT$ 15.91 billion). The arms package includes Infrared Search and Track systems, integration and test support and equipment, aircraft and munitions support and support equipment, and other relevant parts and logistic support, according to a Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) press release.

IRST systems enable F-16s to detect and track multiple airborne targets under any weather conditions.

"The US' planned arms sale to Taiwan threatens the safety and wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots and the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to that, and has lodged stern representations with the US side," Zhang said.

The spokesperson urged the U.S. to refrain from supporting Taiwan independence and stop deepening military ties with Taiwan. "The Chinese PLA (People's Liberation Army) will always stay on high alert, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," he said.

Shu Hsiao-Huang (舒孝煌), a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said F-16V fighters equipped with the IRST system can detect stealth targets up to 150 kilometers away.

When stealth fighters are in flight, the friction between the air and their airframe generates heat, as does their engines, he said. As a result, infrared technology can be used, he explained.

Taiwan is awaiting delivery of 66 F-16Vs it purchased from the U.S. in 2020. Once it receives all of them, it will have the largest F-16 fleet in the region.