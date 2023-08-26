Alexa
No. 1 pick Bryce Young looks sharp, throws first TD pass in final tuneup for regular season

By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2023/08/26 12:08
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lions during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 25, 202...
Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023,...
Carolina Panthers defensive end Kobe Jones celebrates after the Detroit Lions missed a field goal during the first half of a preseason NFL football ga...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass with center Bradley Bozeman against the Detroit Lionsduring the f...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lionsduring the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young breaks away from Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston during the first half of a preseason NFL football ga...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young breaks away from Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston during the first half of a preseason NFL football ga...
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Eku Leota during the first half of a preseason NFL football game ...
Carolina Panthers place-kicker Eddy Pineiro celebrates after kicking a field goal against the Detroit Lions during the first half of a preseason NFL f...
Carolina Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota during the first half of a preseason NF...
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen scores past Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris during the first half of a preseason NFL football game F...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after his touchdown pass to wide receiver Adam Thielen against the Detroit Lions during the first...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young throws a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Fri...
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Friday, Aug. 25, 2...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young points to the sky as he takes the field prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, F...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green runs for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Fr...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green celebrates after scoring against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football gam...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green =runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game F...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young completed 7 of 12 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in his final tuneup before the regular season, and the Carolina Panthers lost 26-17 to the Detroit Lions on Friday night.

The No. 1 pick in the NFL draft looked sharp leading scoring drives on his only two possessions, the second culminating in his first TD pass — a 16-yard strike to veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen for a 10-0 lead. The heady 22-year-old rookie from Alabama also showed outstanding pocket awareness, scrambling three times for 21 yards and two first downs.

Young led a 14-play, 52-yard drive to open the game, resulting in a 41-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro. A pass interference penalty on the Lions extended Carolina's second drive. Young took advantage when he found Thielen, who beat third-string nickelback Will Harris near the left sideline for the score.

Thielen finished with four catches for 48 yards after shaking off an early back injury.

The Lions rested starting quarterback Jared Goff.

Teddy Bridgewater played the entire first half and led four scoring drives for Detroit (2-1). He finished 13 of 22 for 178 yards, including a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass to rookie Antoine Green in the closing seconds of the first half.

Green, the team's seventh-round pick from North Carolina, finished with three catches for 97 yards.

Craig Reynolds ran for 41 yards and a 5-yard touchdown as the Lions built a 20-10 halftime lead. Rookie cornerback Steven Gilmore returned a Jake Luton interception for a touchdown with 3:01 left to seal the win.

Andy Dalton made his preseason debut for the Panthers (0-3) after being sidelined with a back injury. He finished 6 of 11 for 60 yards and an interception in the end zone.

NOTES

Panthers running back Miles Sanders missed his third straight preseason game while recovering from a groin injury, but is expected to be ready for Week 1. ... The announced “feels like” temperature for the game at kickoff was 104 degrees. ... The Panthers and Lions meet again Oct. 8 in Detroit.

INJURIES

Lions backup quarterback Nate Sudfield suffered an apparent lower-body injury when he was shoved out of bounds in the third quarter while rolling out of the pocket on a third-down pass play. He slowly walked off the field after the play, then was carted to the locker room. The specific nature of the injury is unclear.

UP NEXT

Lions: Open regular season at Kansas City on Sept. 7.

Panthers: Open regular season at Atlanta on Sept 10.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl