Ukrainian kindergarten reopens with help from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kindergarten Ruta, a Ukrainian school rebuilt with funds provided by Taiwan and Lithuania, opened on Thursday (Aug. 24), Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Located in Irpin, Ukraine, the school held a ribbon ceremony led by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania contributed 1.2 million euros (NT$41.23 million) to the project, which went to purchasing furniture and equipment, landscaping, and the playground, according to a Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPVA) press release. The Lithuanian organization, Ukraine Reconstruction Projects, also provided more than 4.9 million euros.

The reconstruction was overseen by CPVA. CPVA Deputy Director Rasa Surauciene said, “Even in times of war, schools, and kindergartens must be rebuilt to ensure the continuity of Ukrainian children’s education, as well as an opportunity for parents to work and contribute to the country’s recovery.”

Kindergarten Ruta has room for 400 children and will employ 45 staff members. It has three floors and is equipped with modern facilities. The surrounding grounds have been landscaped and include a new playground.

Taiwan is also helping with the reconstruction of another school in Borodianka, Ukraine.