Vice president vows to safeguard Taiwan's sovereignty

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Friday (Aug. 25) pledged to protect Taiwan’s sovereignty by continuing to uphold President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) “Four musts” if elected president.

The four musts call on the Chinese government to recognize the existence of the Republic of China, Taiwan’s official name; respect the commitment of the nation’s 23 million citizens to freedom and democracy; peacefully address cross-strait differences “on a basis of equality;” and engage in negotiations with the Taiwan government or relevant authorities.

“There are two kinds of peace: True peace is rooted in sovereignty, while peace without sovereignty is superficial,” Lai said, per CNA.

Any candidate capable of protecting Taiwan’s sovereignty and proposing strategies to achieve this should be endorsed, he said. Candidates who cannot do so or compromise sovereignty by accepting the “one China” principle or the so-called 1992 consensus should not receive support.

The vice president said now is a crucial time for Taiwan as its democracy, freedom, and economic accomplishments face external challenges. Lai said that just as he fought for democracy in the past, he is now striving for peace to safeguard the values Taiwan holds dear.

Lai said his campaign agenda extends to combating corruption, the illegal arms trade, and fraud. He vowed to implement effective policies in concurrence with social forces, necessary legislative reforms, and recruiting competent advisors.

Lai is the Democratic Progressive Party’s 2024 presidential candidate and is leading in the polls. According to a recent Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation survey, 56.6% of those polled believe he has the best chance of winning next year’s election.