Niger junta give German, French, US envoys 48 hours to leave

Niger's military rulers on Friday ordered the ambassadors of Germany, France, Nigeria and the US to leave the country in 48 hours.

All four countries have sharply criticized the military coup in Niger last month, demanding junta leaders to reinstate the country's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The junta's order marks a further deterioration of the crisis in Niger.

West Africa's main regional bloc, ECOWAS, has threatened force to reverse the coup if diplomatic efforts failed.

Earlier on Friday, ECOWAS urged coup leaders to reconsider their position and pushed for a return to civilian rule, adding that the threat of force was still "very much on the table."

What the military junta said

Faced with "the refusal of the German ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation" from the Foreign Ministry for a meeting Friday and "other actions of the German government contrary to the interests of Niger," the authorities had decided to ask the ambassador to leave, the ministry said in a letter.

It came after a similar letter was sent to the French envoy on Friday, ordering him to leave the country in 48 hours. But France said Niger's "putschists have no authority" to expel its ambassador in Niamey.

"The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador's approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities," Paris said, adding: "We are constantly evaluating the security and operating conditions of our embassy."

The new US Ambassador to Niger Kathleen Fitzgibbons had only arrived in Niamey earlier this month.

Niger was key ally in fight against extremism in Sahel

Niger gained independence from France in 1960 and had been a key ally in Western campaigns against insurgents linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in the Sahel.

There are concerns that the coup could open the door to greater Russian influence there.

France and the US have around 2,500 military personnel in the country who have been involved in training and conducting joint operations against Islamist insurgents.

But those security operations, as well as financial aid from the countries, have been suspended following the coup.

The German Foreign Ministry earlier this month said it supports regional efforts to resolve the crisis in Niger, saying the aim was to restore constitutional order.

Berlin has called on the European Union to impose sanctions on coup leaders.

France's stance on the Niger coup

The military rulers have preceded the move with several hostile statements regarding France since the July 26 coup, which toppled elected President Bazoum.

Bazoum has been detained since and later charged with "treason."

France has been a vocal opponent of the junta's seizure of power.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticized the junta, demanding Bazoum's release.

