Springboks smash 14-man All Blacks by record margin at Twickenham

LONDON (AP) — Nobody held back. Nobody was protected. No prisoners were taken.

South Africa and New Zealand produced a typically bruising and blood-soaked contest that the Springboks convincingly won 35-7 in front of 80,000 at Twickenham on Friday, just two weeks before the Rugby World Cup in France.

The near full-strength caliber of the teams emphasized the seriousness with which they regarded their last World Cup warmup. Cup-holder South Africa could be euphoric, six weeks after it was mauled by New Zealand in the Rugby Championship. The set-piece pressure was relentless and an All Blacks side with more than 1,000 caps was unhinged.

The scoreline smashed South Africa's previous biggest win over New Zealand, 17-0 in 1928. It also gave South Africa the No. 1 ranking, at least until Ireland plays Samoa on Saturday.

Both teams could potentially meet again in the World Cup quarterfinals, and if they do South Africa has the momentum after a massive marker.

New Zealand was left with a litany of concerns, notably for two frontline forwards. Tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax suffered a gashed right knee, and lock Scott Barrett faces the judiciary after being sent off for two yellow cards. When New Zealand's leading loosehead prop Ethan de Groot lay on the turf needing his right knee strapped in the first half, the coaches were visibly worried.

Barrett was marched in the 39th minute when New Zealand was already trailing 14-0, the halftime score.

South Africa made the man advantage count on the scoreboard. More tries came from forwards Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi while Pieter-Steph du Toit was in the sin-bin, and Kwagga Smith, the seventh forward in the reserves. All five Springboks tries were converted by Mannie Libbok, who silenced his critics with a perfect record on the night after making half of his goalkicks in his previous two tests.

The start of the test was a complete turnaround from Auckland in mid-July, when the All Blacks blasted to 17-0 in less than 20 minutes and took charge. This time, the Springboks brought all the pressure without the points. In the first five minutes, Du Toit was held up, and Makazole Mapimpi stepped in touch near the left corner.

Any relief for the All Blacks was brief due to errors. Desperation turned to indiscipline and referee Matthew Carley, after penalizing the All Blacks six times (to none by South Africa) picked on Scott Barrett to sin-bin. Moments later, a seventh penalty prompted Carley to yellow card captain Sam Cane.

Down to 13 men, New Zealand’s gripping defense held out for only three more minutes. After Marx was held up, captain Siya Kolisi went over between the posts. But it took video to confirm his try, in which he twisted his body.

The second try near halftime was less flashy. Kurt-Lee Arendse intercepted Jordie Barrett and had only 25 meters to the All Blacks' posts.

New Zealand would finish the half without Barrett, having conceded its first yellow or red cards all year, and having conceded 11 penalties in the half alone.

Replacement scrumhalf Cam Roigard burst away for a consolation try, but long before time New Zealand was brought to earth by an emphatic first loss in 12 tests in a year.

