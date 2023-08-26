Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2023 Officially Kicks Off Today

Exploring New Developments in Web3 and Creating a New Future for Digital Entertainment

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 August 2023 - The Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF) 2023, an annual event organised by Cyberport, officially commenced today at Cyberport. The ceremony was officiated by esteemed guests including ZHANG Zhi-hua, Director General of the Youth Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; The Hon Paul Chan Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Pro the Hon Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Mr Simon Chan Sai-ming, BBS, JP, Chairman of the Cyberport.The three-day event, themed "Power UP!henntertainment Goeseyondoundaries", brings together local and international industry representatives to share insights on how digital entertainment experiences in arts, education, sports, and lifestyle are evolving in the era of Web3. Four immersive zones are also featured at DELF, each dedicated to a distinct aspect of experience—Artainment, Sportainment, Edutainment, and LOHAS. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with numerous innovative and unique experiential activities, including AR escape game experiences, blockchain-based platform Moxy.io - eSPORTS FOR ALL , HTC VIVE V R Solutions crossover HongKong's renowned Aurora Painter Bernard Wong painting experience, Heart Resonance—an AI-driven immersive art installation, Metaverse catwalk fashion show powered by Ubivox and Vivienne Tam and more, offering an exclusive chance for attendees to delve into exceptional digital entertainment creations across various domains.The Financial Secretary also presided over the opening of the Web3 Living Lab, which is a collaborative space under Cyberport that allows the Web3 companies in Cyberport community to showcase their latest Web3 solutions and applications, bringing together the Web3 community for learning and experimentation., in his remarks stated, "The popularity of this Forum and its related activities speak for Hong Kong's status as a booming hub of digitainment business. Cyberport's digitainment cluster is a compelling illustration of this. In addition to giving birth to a unicorn specialising in blockchain and Web3 gaming, we are seeing more start-ups with heartening results.We in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government believe in the potential of Web3 and its underlying blockchain technology to fast-track innovation, to inspire new business models, and to make our everyday life better. In finance, trade, manufacturing, logistics and so many other areas, it is presenting boundless new possibilities. That is why we are committed, in terms of both policies and resources, to nurturing a vibrant Web3 ecosystem in Hong Kong which will become an important driving force of our economic growth.stated in his address, "DELF2023 is a carnival for all and as part of the 'Happy Hong Kong' campaign, we hope to bring happiness to Hong Kong citizens and visitors from mainland and around the world. Thanks to the government's support, we are able to gain more resources to help start-up companies for more growth opportunities and eventually enter the international market. We committed to the growth and development of the Web 3 industry in Hong Kong, cultivating talents and raising public awareness of the transportation of Web 3."The wave of Web3 has created new opportunities in various industries. The three-day event is held in a comprehensive online and offline format, bringing together more than 90 top experts from leading international and local technology companies. Prominent experts and artists, including Mr. Nolan Bushnell, Co-Founder & Chief Knowledge Officer, Moxy ; Founder, Atari; Inventor, Pong, and Mr Patrice Latyr Evra, Retired Athlete & Football Commentator, Prof Si Xiao, Vice President, Tencent; Dean of Tencent Research Institute, and Mr Hendrick Sin, MH, Co-founder & Vice Chairman, CMGE Technology Group Limited; Board Member, Cyberport, delved into key areas including NFTs, AI-generated content, technical innovation and streaming media, the use of virtual production technology in film and animation, digitized sports, integration of games and music, as well as the overall ecosystem of digital entertainment, discussing how business model and value chain of the digital entertainment industry bring rich insights and inspirations to various sectors, promote cross-industry exchange and collaboration, and path the way for unlimited possibilities in the future of the digital entertainment ecosystem.As part of the "Happy Hong Kong" Campaign and Cyberport's 20th Anniversary celebrations, this year's DELF featured not only a variety of digital entertainment experiences, but also exquisite refreshment stalls and various exciting highlights. Among them, the "Play and Earn" event combines gaming with a reward system, whereby the public could set up their accounts on the "Play and Earn" platform and complete tasks across different digital entertainment experience zones at Cyberport to redeem prizes. The range of prizes was diverse, offering the public an "Eat, Play, and Win" experience at Cyberport.In addition, numerous teams and artists are invited to perform at Cyberport this year, including Kandy Wong Shan Yee, Amy Tam Ka Chuen, Ophelia So (O3), Kris Law Kai Chung, Simon Li Jian Long@All For One, Iron Music, BIM Band, Joyous Band, and more, to celebrate the digital entertainment extravagant with the community. On the first evening of the event, Cyberport invited Kandy Wong to host a music concert that garnered enthusiastic responses from the public, enhancing the event's atmosphere. Tomorrow, the spotlight event "Sport and Art Tainment Carnival" will be featured at Cyberport, where the AIIT Alpha Grant and the 6th Projection Mapping Festival by IPF will be hosted. The final day will showcase an array of exciting competitions, including the Senior Esports & Experience Day by Rotary Hong Kong, ER Marvel Snappers Assemble, KGD GCE Hong Kong Game Competition Expo 2023, and the Walking Football Tournament. Various workshops and experience zones will remain open until Sunday, offering the public a comprehensive opportunity to immerse themselves in the joy of digital entertainment!For detailed information about the DELF 2023 and the complete lineup of speakers, please visit: http://delf.cyberport.hk/ Click HERE to high-resolution event photos.Hashtag: #Cyberport

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Cyberport

Cyberport is Hong Kong's digital technology flagship and incubator for entrepreneurship with over 1,900 members including over 800 onsite and close to 1,100 offsite start-ups and technology companies. It is managed by Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, wholly owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government. With a vision to be the hub for digital technology, thereby creating a new economic driver for Hong Kong, Cyberport is committed to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem by cultivating talent, promoting entrepreneurship among youth, supporting start-ups, fostering industry development by promoting strategic collaboration with local and international partners, and integrating new and traditional economies by accelerating digital transformation in public and private sectors.



For more information, please visit www.cyberport.hk



