Usyk weighs in lighter than Dubois for title fight. Ukrainian says his heart makes up the difference

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Defending heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk weighed in 5.6 kilograms (12.3 pounds) lighter than British challenger Daniel Dubois ahead of their title fight in Wroclaw on Saturday.

The Ukrainian said his heart will make up the difference.

Usyk, who is defending his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles, weighed 100.2 kilograms (220.9 pounds) on Friday, roughly the same as for his last fight a year ago, when he beat Anthony Joshua in a rematch.

Dubois was 105.8 kilograms (233.2 pounds), much lighter than in several of his recent fights, including a win over Kevin Lerena in December. While Dubois is known for his punching power, Usyk is renowned for his movement and footwork in the ring in what is set to be a clash of styles.

Usyk said in televised comments he may not be “heavy like Daniel” but “I have heart.”

Usyk was greeted by a crowd waving Ukrainian flags at the outdoor weigh-in in Poland, which has welcomed many Ukrainians who left their country following Russia's invasion last year. Usyk has a 20-0 professional record and Dubois is 19-1.

