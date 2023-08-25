Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

MRT trains in 2 Taiwan cities covered in graffiti

Perpetrators could face fines of up to NT$1 million

  110
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/25 20:50
Workers remove graffiti from an MRT train in Kaohsiung Friday. (CNA, Kaohsiung MRT photo)

Workers remove graffiti from an MRT train in Kaohsiung Friday. (CNA, Kaohsiung MRT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police were looking for the authors of graffiti covering Mass Rapid Transit trains in Taichung City and Kaohsiung City, reports said Friday (Aug. 25).

The culprits could face fines up to NT$1 million (US$31,400) for trespassing and for damaging the trains, the Liberty Times reported. Graffiti is extremely rare in Taiwan, especially on public transportation.

In Taichung, two men reportedly entered the MRT system Thursday (Aug. 24) evening to spray paint a train near the Xinwuri high-speed rail station. Signing the tags “STEB” and “HASH” on the carriages took about 15 minutes, but they were able to leave before anybody noticed.

A team cleaned up the train and found no damage to its mechanical systems. The MRT company said it would demand severe punishment for the taggers, while it added it had stepped up security to prevent new incidents.

At two MRT depots in Kaohsiung City, drivers about to start work after 4 a.m. Friday discovered that their trains had also been covered in graffiti during the night, per CNA. The MRT company asked police to investigate, while providing the drivers with clean trains.

The perpetrators would face a demand for compensation, according to the company, which added their graffiti work had no esthetic value at all.
graffiti
taggers
tags
MRT
Taichung MRT
Kaohsiung MRT

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei MRT adds Korean, Japanese to 21 stations
Taipei MRT adds Korean, Japanese to 21 stations
2023/08/25 12:19
Taipei MRT Wenhu Line suspended due to thunderstorm affecting signal and power system
Taipei MRT Wenhu Line suspended due to thunderstorm affecting signal and power system
2023/08/22 17:48
Is the Taipei MRT too hot?
Is the Taipei MRT too hot?
2023/08/13 17:03
Man sets up fake cell site to send scam texts outside Taipei MRT station
Man sets up fake cell site to send scam texts outside Taipei MRT station
2023/08/10 20:54
Why eating is banned on Taipei Metro
Why eating is banned on Taipei Metro
2023/08/10 17:03