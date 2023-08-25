Taiwan's SMEs require innovative collaboration for productivity: Luis Ko

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the hidden champions of Taiwan and form the backbone of the country's economy, business leaders heard at an industry event on Friday (Aug. 25).

The comments were made by Luis Ko (高志明), founder of I-Mei Foods, at the Fu Sheng Industrial Company’s 70th Anniversary Forum held in Taipei. Ko told the audience that I-Mei made its fortune in Taiwan, the holy land of democracy, and said it is time for all the nation's SMEs to seek innovative collaboration and improve productivity.

SMEs face many competing challenges, including technology changes, information security issues, resource scarcity, and sustainability needs, Ko said. He added that because of this, business leaders are facing a huge amount of fragmented information, and that he does not see this as a suitable framework for global decision making, which should always consider the big picture.

Manufacturing has long been the backbone of Taiwan’s economy and SME’s, which Ko called a mini “guardian mountain" (護國神山), have always played a key role. The phrase “guardian mountain” is used to describe an industry that provides security for a country, and is often applied to the semiconductor industry in Taiwan.

The Cabinet’s Public Construction Commission Chair Yeh Che-liang (葉哲良) also spoke, and said he was confident the emergence of AI would not pose systemic challenges to Taiwan’s industries. Yeh said he believes that Taiwan will continue as a major player in global manufacturing well into the future.

Yeh also encouraged Taiwan's businesses to pursue sustainable development without hesitation, urging them to take their efforts to the extreme.

*I-Mei is the parent company of Taiwan News