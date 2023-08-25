Meet Greater South 2023 startup expo kicks off in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Startup expo Meet Greater South kicked off in the southern port city of Kaohsiung on Friday (Aug. 25).

Meet Greater South is in its third year and organized by startup community platform Meet Global and Business Next Media, featuring presentations, demo days, panel discussions, and networking events, in addition to other startup related events. The expo is taking place at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center on Friday and Saturday (Aug. 26).

Taiwan Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan tours the startup expo. (Taiwan News photo)

This year, 268 companies are participating in the event, with 36 companies from overseas. These international startups hail from Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Sweden, among other places.

Speaking at a media event on Thursday (Aug. 24), National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said he was impressed by the growth of Meet Greater South over these past three years. He added that he hopes the expo can continue to attract more startups and see over 500 companies take part in the future, similar to the numbers seen at the Meet Taipei expo.

Meet Greater South features nine themes this year, including AI, 5G, and IoT; Web 3 and Blockchain; Digital Content and Experience Technology; Healthcare and Medical Technology; Green Industry and ESG; Marketing Technology and New Commerce; Cool Ideas and New Business; Accelerators and Co-innovation; and the Global Pavilion.



(Taiwan News photo)