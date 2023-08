Prince Hermann Ludwig Heinrich von Puckler-Muskau was an eccentric and a gifted garden visionary. The prince created an English landscape garden aroun... Prince Hermann Ludwig Heinrich von Puckler-Muskau was an eccentric and a gifted garden visionary. The prince created an English landscape garden around the New Palace in Bad Muskau at the beginning of the 19th century. This green oasis, spanning some 830 hectares, has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2004.