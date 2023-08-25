Gas Turbine Equipment Market: Winning Strategies and Insights for [2023-2031]

The “Global Gas Turbine Equipment Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global gas turbine equipment market size was US$ 22.2 billion in 2021. The global gas turbine equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 36.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Gas turbines are used to develop mechanical energy through turbine blades for electricity. A mixture of fuel and outside air is heated at a high temperature to generate electricity.

The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Gas Turbine Equipment corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Gas Turbine Equipment industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The primary factor influencing the growth of the gas turbine equipment market is the steadily rising demand for electricity across the globe. Moreover, the fact that coal-fired power plants emit large amounts of toxic gases will surge the demand for gas turbines in the coming year, thereby propelling the global gas turbine equipment market forward.

Gas turbines use natural gases with significantly less amount of sulfur. Moreover, gas turbines emit 0.37 kilograms of CO2 per kWh of electricity generated, whereas lignite emits 1.01 kg/kWh and anthracites emit 0.8 kg/kWh. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the global gas turbine equipment market. Stringent government measures and crucial steps aiming at lowering carbon emissions will benefit the global gas turbine equipment market. Moreover, rising awareness related to the benefits of natural gas coal will offer ample growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The growing range of innovative strategies will also drive the demand for gas turbine equipment. For instance, Ansaldo Energia and Shanghai Electric Group inked an agreement with Bangladesh Power Development Board’s North-West Power Generation Company Ltd. Through this, the companies aim to design and build an 880 MW combined cycle power plant in Bangladesh through the consortium they signed.

Fluctuations in the cost of natural gas may limit the growth of the global gas turbine equipment market.

Competitors in the Market

General Electric

Siemens Energy

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Ansaldo Energi

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

MAN Energy Solutions

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Gas Turbine Equipment industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Gas Turbine Equipment industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Gas Turbine Equipment output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Gas Turbine Equipment output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Gas Turbine Equipment market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Gas Turbine Equipment market.

Market Segmentation

The global gas turbine equipment market segmentation focuses on Capacity, Technology, End-Use, and Region.

By Capacity Outlook

Less than equal to 200 Megawatt (≤200 MW)

Greater than 200 Megawatt (>200 MW)

By Technology Outlook

Open Cycle

Combined Cycle

By End-Use Outlook

Power & Utility

Industrial

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

