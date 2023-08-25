Fantasy Sports Market Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends [2023-2031]

The “Global Fantasy Sports Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global fantasy sports market size was US$ 22.9 billion in 2021. The global fantasy sports market size is forecast to reach US$ 66.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Fantasy sports are online game platforms in which players create and manage virtual teams of real professional athletes. Over the course of a whole sports league or season, participants compete against each other’s fantasy teams. Based on the performance of genuine professional sports players, the user who scores the most points get the money. Customers can expect total openness from players in the fantasy sports market when it comes to their financial transactions. All financial transactions on sports fantasy sites are protected by secure payment gateways, giving players more confidence.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Enhancing internet connectivity and growing smartphone ownerships are rising number of fantasy sports users. Thus, this factor is fueling the global market growth.

The growing demand for adventure-based entertainment due to the hectic lifestyles of the young population drives the global market.

The rising adoption of advanced technologies such as secured payment gateways, user-friendly interfaces, blockchain-based apps, and fantasy chatbots fuels the global market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global fantasy sports market are:

Rotoworld (Comcast Corporation)

Marzen Media LLC

Roto Sports Incorporated

Fantrax

Good Gamer Entertainment Incorporated

NFL Enterprises LLC

DraftKings

Sportech Incorporated

FanDuel Group

Dream Sports Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Fantasy Sports industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Fantasy Sports industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Fantasy Sports output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Fantasy Sports output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Fantasy Sports market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Fantasy Sports market.

Scope of the Report

The global fantasy sports market segmentation focuses on Sports Type, Platform, Age Group, Usage Type, Gaming Mode, and Region.

Segmentation based on Sports Type

Baseball

Hockey

Basket Ball

Football

Cricket

Others

Segmentation based on Platform

Mobile Application

Website

Segmentation based on Age Group

Under 25 Years

25 to 40 Years

Above 40 Years

Segmentation based on Usage Type

Free

Paid

Segmentation based on Gaming Mode

Solo Game Play

Squad Game Play

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

