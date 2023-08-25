Polyamide Market Size, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by [2023-2031]

The “Global Polyamide Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global polyamide market size was US$ 27.7 billion in 2021. The global polyamide market is forecast to grow to US$ 41.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Polyamide is a polymer having a wide range of applications in textiles, electronics, equipment, packaging, coatings, and the automotive industry. Polyamides can be obtained from wool and silk and can be synthesized artificially.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Polyamide corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Polyamide industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of polyamide across electronics, packaging, coatings, and the automotive industry will fuel the growth of the global polyamide market. Furthermore, the steeply growing electronics and automotive industry are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global polyamide market during the forecast period.

The benefits of using polyamides, such as high performance and low cost, will surge its demand from the end-users. Further, rising consumer disposable income and a growing range of transportation activities will benefit the global polyamide market during the study period.

The market may witness ample growth opportunities due to upscaling demand for electronics and coatings. On the contrary, strict government laws and regulations may act as a significant challenge for the global polyamide market during the forecast period.

The growing number of investments and ongoing research and development in bio-based products will potentially strengthen the scope of the global polyamide market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Koch Industries

Lanxess

Radici Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Royal DSM

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Polyamide industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Polyamide industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Polyamide output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Polyamide output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Polyamide market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Polyamide market.

Market Segmentation

The global polyamide market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Aliphatic Polyamides

Aromatic Polyamides

By Application Outlook

Polyamide fibers & films

Engineering plastics

By End-Users Outlook

Automotive

Electrical & electronics

Textile

Construction

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

