Plastics Market Size, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by [2023-2031]

The "Global Plastics Market 2023" research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales.
The global plastics market size was US$ 621,816.1 million in 2021. The global plastics market is forecast to grow to US$ 741,110.0 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.
Large Plastics corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Plastics industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.
Factors Influencing the Market
Plastics are considered to be the most affordable materials for packaging and construction. Moreover, it possesses high mechanical strength, tensile strength, and shelf life, which will boost the growth of the market. The low cost of plastic products as compared to other products and their lightweight, structural strength properties will surge their use in the automotive and aerospace industry. Moreover, the global plastics market is forecast to be driven by the fact that plastic provides better acoustic and thermal insulation.
Plant derivatives are used to make bio-based polymers, which disintegrate in a matter of weeks. Thus, the growing use of bio-based plastics will contribute to the growth of the market. On the contrary, environmental issues related to the use of plastics may limit the growth of the market.
3D Printing is gaining significant traction across various industrial verticals. Moreover, the growing initiatives for sustainability and rising demand for bioplastics and biodegradable plastics will influence the growth of the market during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
- BASF S.E.
- Arkema S.A.
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- INEOS
- Lanxess AG
- MBA Polymers Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Novamont S.p.A.
- Neste Oyj
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Formosa Plastics
- Evonik Industries AG
- LG Chem Ltd.
- SABIC, ENI S.p.A.
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- Sinopec
- Borealis AG
- Braskem S.A.
- Other Prominent Players
Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Plastics industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Plastics industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Plastics output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.
Global Plastics output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Plastics market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Plastics market.
Market Segmentation
The global plastics market segmentation focuses on Application, Product, and Region.
By Application Outlook
- Packaging
- Films and Sheets
- Bottles and Caps
- Bulk Containers
- Others (Cups, Pots, Pouches, Trays)
- Building and Construction
- Industrial Scale
- Commercial Scale
- Electrical and Electronics
- Appliances
- Computers and Laptops
- Mobile Phones
- Others (Cables, TV, etc.)
- Consumer Goods
- Footwear
- Furniture
- Toys
- Others
- Automotive
- Interior
- Exterior
- Others
By Product Type Outlook
- Resin Type
- Thermoplastics
- Biopolymers
- Starch Blends
- Recycled Resins
- Molding Type
- Injection Molding
- Blow Bolding
- Extrusion Molding
- Compression
- Molding
- Others
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the market report are:
- What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?
- Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?
- What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?
- Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?
- What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?
- Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?
- What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?
