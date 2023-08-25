China sends 22 military aircraft, 5 naval ships around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 22 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around the country on Friday (Aug. 25).

The defense ministry said that 22 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected. Of the detected aircraft, 13 crossed the median line or entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ included Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, Shenyang J-16 fighters, Xian H-6 bombers, Sukhoi Su-30 combat jets, Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft (KJ-500 AEW&C), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The defense ministry said that five PLAN naval ships were deployed to carry out joint combat readiness patrols with Chinese military aircraft. The MND said it is closely monitoring the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

In addition, from 6 a.m Thursday (Aug. 24) to 6 a.m. Friday, the military detected 14 aircraft, including three that crossed the median line and entered the northern and southeastern ADIZ, as well as five naval ships. According to the flight path map, one Harbin BZK-005 Reconnaissance (RECCE) drone, crossed the median line, flew northward along the east side of the median line, and then turned east to enter the northern sector of the ADIZ, before disappearing from the northeast zone of the ADIZ.

One TB-001 reconnaissance and strike unmanned combat aerial vehicle (TB-001 UCAV RECCE) crossed the median line and flew into the northern section of the ADIZ.

The incursions come a day after news broke the U.S. State Department had approved the possible sale of F-16 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems and equipment to Taiwan worth approximately US$500 million (NT$ 15.91 billion).

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ. According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."



Flight paths of PLAAF aircraft released at 6 a.m. on Friday. (MND image)