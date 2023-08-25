Alexa
Taipei trio arrested for selling 'mutton' containing pork

Investigators say adulterated meat sold since 2020

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/25 16:50
Health bureau investigators display a package labeled "sheep" that contains a mix of pork and mutton. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three people have been arrested under suspicion of selling a meat product labelled "mutton" that contained pork at a New Taipei market.

A brother and sister surnamed Yang (楊) and a supplier named Chen (陳) were arrested on Wednesday (Aug. 23) after members of the public complained to the health bureau about meat sold at the Greater Taipei Fruit and Vegetable Market in New Taipei’s Luzhou. Police said retailer Chongning Seafood and supplier Nantai International Enterprises are being investigated for counterfeit crimes under food safety law.

Investigators visited the supplier’s premises on Tuesday, after which they determined that Chen had been mixing pork in with mutton and selling it to the Yangs, who retailed it, since at least 2020. Investigators also visited the Chongning Seafood stall at the market on Tuesday, but found no meat there at the time.

The suspects have been released on bail at between NT$100,000 (about US$3,150) and NT$200,000. Both the supplier and retailers have been ordered to suspend business activities.

The health bureau called on the public and employees to report any suspected illegal activities, and said that any operators who break the law will be severely punished. Taiwan’s food safety law allows for fines of between NT$60,000 and NT$200 million to be imposed on those found guilty of selling adulterated foods, and businesses may have their license to trade revoked.

Prosecutors inspect the retail premises of the pair suspected of selling adulterated meat. (CNA photo)
Food Safety Act
Counterfeit crimes
Fake meat
Food safety issues
Pork
Halal foods
Greater Taipei Fruit and Vegetable Market

