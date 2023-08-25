Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Woman fatally struck by train at Taipei Main Station

Suicide note found in elderly woman's bag at scene

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/25 16:25
First responders carry woman away from tracks. (Taipei City Fire Department photo)

First responders carry woman away from tracks. (Taipei City Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly woman died after she fell onto tracks and was struck by an oncoming train at Taipei Main Station on Friday (Aug. 25).

At 12:10 p.m. the EMU900 series locomotive struck a 74-year-old woman surnamed Liu (劉) who had fallen onto the tracks on platform 4A, reported ETtoday. Passengers reported the accident and first responders quickly arrived at the scene.

Firefighters used equipment to extricate Liu, who had become pinned under the train. Liu did not have any vital signs and paramedics rushed her to National Taiwan University Hospital.

Woman fatally struck by train at Taipei Main Station
Paramedics tend to woman after being struck by train. (Taipei City Fire Department photo)

However, doctors were unable to resuscitate Liu, and she was declared dead at 12:39 p.m.

At 1 p.m., after the railway police searched for evidence, the train was allowed to continue on its route. Police found a suicide note in a bag being carried by Liu, reported SET News.

Efforts are being made to contact Liu's son to identify her body at the hospital. Also, an investigation by railway police is underway.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's 24-hour emergency hotline at 0932-594-578.
train accident
train collision
train incident
suicide
Taipei Main Station
TRA

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei woman sentenced to 16 years for suffocating son
New Taipei woman sentenced to 16 years for suffocating son
2023/08/23 11:59
High demand for Taiwan's free psychological counseling
High demand for Taiwan's free psychological counseling
2023/08/22 15:58
Taiwan Railways Administration introduces squid bento meals
Taiwan Railways Administration introduces squid bento meals
2023/08/21 09:58
Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 45
Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 45
2023/07/31 20:58
Han Kuang drills include hostage crisis simulation at Taipei Main Station
Han Kuang drills include hostage crisis simulation at Taipei Main Station
2023/07/26 17:17