Woman fatally struck by train at Taipei Main Station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly woman died after she fell onto tracks and was struck by an oncoming train at Taipei Main Station on Friday (Aug. 25).

At 12:10 p.m. the EMU900 series locomotive struck a 74-year-old woman surnamed Liu (劉) who had fallen onto the tracks on platform 4A, reported ETtoday. Passengers reported the accident and first responders quickly arrived at the scene.

Firefighters used equipment to extricate Liu, who had become pinned under the train. Liu did not have any vital signs and paramedics rushed her to National Taiwan University Hospital.



Paramedics tend to woman after being struck by train. (Taipei City Fire Department photo)

However, doctors were unable to resuscitate Liu, and she was declared dead at 12:39 p.m.

At 1 p.m., after the railway police searched for evidence, the train was allowed to continue on its route. Police found a suicide note in a bag being carried by Liu, reported SET News.

Efforts are being made to contact Liu's son to identify her body at the hospital. Also, an investigation by railway police is underway.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's 24-hour emergency hotline at 0932-594-578.