Taiwan think tank downplays China real estate crisis

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s property crisis is nowhere near as serious as the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) said Friday (Aug. 25).

Real estate developers China Evergrande Group and Country Garden have been facing massive losses and mounting debt amid the country’s sluggish post-COVID economy. However, the Taiwan think tank said the situation was not as grave as the 2008 financial crisis, which saw hundreds of banks in the United States go bankrupt.

The size of China’s problems and the way its financial markets function are different from the Lehman crisis, said Gordon Sun (孫明德), director of TIER’s Economic Forecasting Center, per CNA. The assets of Lehman Brothers totaled US$600 billion (NT$19.09 trillion), while those of Country Garden amount to US$200 billion, he said.

China’s financial system is closed, while the U.S. was open. In addition, Lehman Brothers was deeply involved in the trade of derivative products at the time, which is not the case at present with the Chinese companies, according to Sun.

The crisis in China has also been developing for some time, allowing other companies to plan their response, while the Lehman crisis was much more sudden, he added. TIER said international markets were less concerned about the Chinese property problems, though a drop in consumer confidence could become an issue.