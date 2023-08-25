Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's Singapore office releases semiconductor industry overview

English document outlines investment opportunities for international business

  106
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/25 15:55
A wafer used in semiconductor production. (Canva photo)

A wafer used in semiconductor production. (Canva photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in Singapore has released comprehensive information on Taiwan and the global semiconductor supply chain.

The 52-page English language document was authored by the office’s head, Tung Chen-yuan (童振源). It includes an overview of the global semiconductor industry, the status of the industry in Taiwan, and the opportunities presented by technology and application trends.

The document also provides investors with information about how to collaborate with Taiwanese semiconductor businesses. Plus financial information regarding the industry.

“In an increasingly uncertain international environment, Taiwan is working closely with like-minded partners on issues of strategic resiliency in the global supply chain,” it reads.

The global overview includes information about local semiconductor industries in Taiwan, the U.S., South Korea, Japan, China, Germany, The Netherlands, and Singapore.

“The semiconductor supply chain is dominated by a handful of countries … however, no country is independent or autonomous over the entire chain, and different countries retain a leading position in specific segments of the chain,” it reads.

Taiwan's Singapore office releases semiconductor industry overview
(Taipei Representative Office in Singapore image)

Taiwan’s semiconductor industry rankings, capital and R&D expenditures, and the expansion of Taiwan’s foundries are also described:

“As Taiwan builds a comprehensive ecosystem for its domestic semiconductor industry, it relies on the expansion of cooperation between Taiwan and global partners,” the document reads.

“The strengthening of such an ecosystem can also fully support the needs of the semiconductor industry in various countries around the world and form closer global cooperation.”

To keep up with future trends and maintain its leading position in the semiconductor industry, Taiwan is investing heavily in R&D and promoting collaborations with other tech sectors, the document says. “The company is racing to begin mass production of a 1.4-nanometer chip, tinier than a fraction of a fingernail, ahead of its rival Samsung, the world’s second-largest producer.”

A range of areas in which Taiwan seeks collaboration with foreign companies are outlined, mainly in wafer production equipment and advanced packaging processes. The document also notes opportunities for international semiconductor manufacturers to set up global logistics centers in Taiwan, given the amount of chips Taiwan exports.
Taiwan trade office in Singapore
Taipei Representative Office in Singapore
semiconductor industry
Tung Chen-yuan (童振源)
International investment in Taiwan
Global supply chain
Semiconductor supply chain

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump says US should have imposed tariffs on Taiwan chip companies
Trump says US should have imposed tariffs on Taiwan chip companies
2023/07/18 12:45
Analyst discusses future of Taiwan's chip industry and AI
Analyst discusses future of Taiwan's chip industry and AI
2023/06/07 17:10
'Chip War' author speaks to Startup Island TAIWAN Podcast
'Chip War' author speaks to Startup Island TAIWAN Podcast
2023/05/22 20:15
TSMC Q1 earnings seen down 5% y/y, Q2 also looks tough
TSMC Q1 earnings seen down 5% y/y, Q2 also looks tough
2023/04/18 15:52
Qualcomm speeds shift of chip production from China to Taiwan
Qualcomm speeds shift of chip production from China to Taiwan
2023/03/22 12:34