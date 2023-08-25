Taiwan's Singapore office releases semiconductor industry overview

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in Singapore has released comprehensive information on Taiwan and the global semiconductor supply chain.

The 52-page English language document was authored by the office’s head, Tung Chen-yuan (童振源). It includes an overview of the global semiconductor industry, the status of the industry in Taiwan, and the opportunities presented by technology and application trends.

The document also provides investors with information about how to collaborate with Taiwanese semiconductor businesses. Plus financial information regarding the industry.

“In an increasingly uncertain international environment, Taiwan is working closely with like-minded partners on issues of strategic resiliency in the global supply chain,” it reads.

The global overview includes information about local semiconductor industries in Taiwan, the U.S., South Korea, Japan, China, Germany, The Netherlands, and Singapore.

“The semiconductor supply chain is dominated by a handful of countries … however, no country is independent or autonomous over the entire chain, and different countries retain a leading position in specific segments of the chain,” it reads.



(Taipei Representative Office in Singapore image)

Taiwan’s semiconductor industry rankings, capital and R&D expenditures, and the expansion of Taiwan’s foundries are also described:

“As Taiwan builds a comprehensive ecosystem for its domestic semiconductor industry, it relies on the expansion of cooperation between Taiwan and global partners,” the document reads.

“The strengthening of such an ecosystem can also fully support the needs of the semiconductor industry in various countries around the world and form closer global cooperation.”

To keep up with future trends and maintain its leading position in the semiconductor industry, Taiwan is investing heavily in R&D and promoting collaborations with other tech sectors, the document says. “The company is racing to begin mass production of a 1.4-nanometer chip, tinier than a fraction of a fingernail, ahead of its rival Samsung, the world’s second-largest producer.”

A range of areas in which Taiwan seeks collaboration with foreign companies are outlined, mainly in wafer production equipment and advanced packaging processes. The document also notes opportunities for international semiconductor manufacturers to set up global logistics centers in Taiwan, given the amount of chips Taiwan exports.