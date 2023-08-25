BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market An Analysis of the Market in 2023: Top Players and Market Dynamics

What’s the breadth of the BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine aftermarket?

The global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market reached a value of USD 61.31 million in 2021 and is poised to achieve USD 91.10 million by 2030. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, accompanied by a market volume of 535.7 million units in 2021, with a projected growth rate of 3.3%.

What Is BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market ? The BCG vaccine is a vaccine that helps protect against tuberculosis, a bacterial infection primarily affecting the lungs. It is derived from a strain of Mycobacterium bovis, a bacterium related to the one that causes tuberculosis in humans (Mycobacterium tuberculosis). The BCG vaccine is used to immunize people, particularly in areas with a high prevalence of TB or in individuals at increased risk of exposure to TB bacteria.

Rising Tuberculosis Incidence and Clinical Trials

With an upsurge in tuberculosis incidence and prevalence, there’s a significant uptick in demand for BCG tuberculosis vaccines. The expansion is further facilitated by escalating clinical trials. Nevertheless, supply chain intricacies related to raw material procurement and distribution pose limited hindrances to market growth.

Impact of the Pandemic and Concerns over Vaccine Side Effects

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted TB diagnosis and treatment, resulting in a notable increase in TB-related deaths. TB is the second leading cause of death from an infectious agent, following COVID-19. Concerns regarding vaccine side effects also impact market preferences.

Growth Influencers

High Prevalence of Tuberculosis: The escalating global prevalence of tuberculosis fuels demand for BCG TB vaccines. Approximately 86% of all estimated TB cases are concentrated in 30 high burden countries, such as India and China, driving market growth. Population Growth: The projected population growth of 2 billion individuals in the next 30 years augments demand for BCG tuberculosis vaccines, particularly in densely populated regions, supporting market expansion.

Segmentation Overview

Product Type:

Immune BCG

Therapy BCG

The immune BCG product type dominates the market, capturing over 80% of the market share in 2021.

Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

The hospitals segment is projected to yield an opportunity of over USD 20 million from 2022 to 2030.

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific: Leading the market with over 60% market share in 2021 (USD 38.94 million), Asia Pacific boasts research-focused countries like Japan, Australia, and India. Notably, Serum Institute of India sought Emergency Use Authorization for its recombinant BCG vaccine in March 2022.

Europe: Anticipated to exhibit substantial growth due to rising awareness.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include China Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Japan BCG Laboratory, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and others. The top five players hold nearly 70% of the market share. Collaborations, product launches, mergers, and acquisitions are common strategies to maintain market presence.

Strategic Insights

This comprehensive report furnishes valuable insights into the BCG tuberculosis vaccine market. Understanding trends, challenges, competition, and technology is crucial for strategic decision-making. The report covers market size, COVID-19 impact, investment prospects, regulatory trends, technology advancements, market share, and entry strategies.

Key Questions and Insights

Market Size and Pandemic Impact: Analyze market size and pandemic influence to plan effectively. Emerging Opportunities: Identify profitable markets and strategies for market penetration. Competition Analysis: Evaluate mergers, certifications, SWOT analysis, and product launches. Innovation and Development: Explore future technologies, R&D, and pioneering product enhancements.

Navigating the Global BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market

Leveraging this report will equip you with actionable insights into market dynamics, growth drivers, challenges, and competitive forces within the BCG tuberculosis vaccine sector. Gain in-depth knowledge about market size, COVID-19 impact, investment avenues, technology trends, market share, and strategic entry approaches to effectively engage in the evolving market.

