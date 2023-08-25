Power MOSFET Market Size, Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies During [2023-2031]

The “Global Power MOSFET Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global power MOSFET market size was US$ 8.6 billion in 2021. The global power MOSFET market size is forecast to reach US$ 13.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET) is a power semiconductor that’s utilized as an electronic switch to control loads as needed. It not only replaces bipolar junction transistors (BJTs) at a low cost, but it also enables power management to improve energy saving in a variety of industrial systems, consumer electronics, and electric cars. It currently helps to improve switching speed, avoid power loss, and amplify electronic signals in electric devices in renewable resources and electric vehicles.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Power MOSFET corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Power MOSFET industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include rising dependence on electrical equipment & machinery and a growing focus on power saving.

Restrictions in operations and the increased cost of power MOSFET may have a negative impact on the overall market growth.

Incorporation of the human-machine interface and advances in technology are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for global market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global power MOSFET market are:

Fairchild Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Digi-Main Electronics

IXYS Corporation Power Integration

Toshiba Corp

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Power MOSFET industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Power MOSFET industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Power MOSFET output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Power MOSFET output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Power MOSFET market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Power MOSFET market.

Scope of the Report

The global power MOSFET market segmentation focuses on Type, Power Rate, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Depletion Mode Power MOSFET

Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET

Segmentation based on Power Rate

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

Segmentation based on Application

Energy & Power

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Inverter & UPS

Industrial

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

