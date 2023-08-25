Sewing Machine Market Top Players | Size and Revenue | Business Share Forecast by Regions [2023-2031]

The “Global Sewing Machine Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.
The global sewing machine market size was US$ 5,970.3 million in 2021. The global sewing machine market size is forecast to reach US$ 8,602.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Fabric and other flexible materials are stitched together with threads using a sewing machine. The numerous parts of a sewing machine, and their diverse roles, assist the operator in understanding how a sewing machine works. Sewing machines come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and they’re used to make a variety of clothing and other items. The fabrics are readily operated in and out of a modern sewing machine with the convenience of needles, thimbles, and other hand sewing equipment, thereby automating the numerous stitching procedures and saving time. Sewing machines vary in size, cost, look, and task, with some being larger, faster, and more complicated.
The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.
The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Increasing demand for technical textiles and the growing usage of sewing machines in industrial applications are driving the global sewing machine market.
- Technological evolutions such as pedal-less swings, automatic bobbin changers, real-time monitoring, digital feed, and modular sewing machines are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.
Regional Insights
North America is forecast to have the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising advancement in technology and smart and automatic sewing machines. In addition, smart sewing machines enhance the quality measures of end-products, which delivers lucrative designs in products. An increase in demand for advanced and feature-rich sewing machines, the release of various innovative technologies, and the rise of the hobby of sewing as a leisure pursuit drive the market growth in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global sewing machine market are:
- Bernina International AG
- Brother Industries, Ltd
- Janome Sewing Machine Co Ltd
- JUKI Corporation
- Merrow Sewing Machine Company
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Necchi Italia S.r.l.
- Singer India Limited
- Tacony Corporation
- Usha International Limited.
- Other Prominent Players
Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Sewing Machine industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Sewing Machine industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Sewing Machine output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.
Global Sewing Machine output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Sewing Machine market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Sewing Machine market.
Scope of the Report
The global sewing machine market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
- Mechanical
- Electronics
- Embroidery
Segmentation based on Application
- Domestic
- Industrial
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the market report are:
- What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?
- Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?
- What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?
- Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?
- What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?
- Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?
- What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?
