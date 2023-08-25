Sewing Machine Market Top Players | Size and Revenue | Business Share Forecast by Regions [2023-2031]

The “Global Sewing Machine Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global sewing machine market size was US$ 5,970.3 million in 2021. The global sewing machine market size is forecast to reach US$ 8,602.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Fabric and other flexible materials are stitched together with threads using a sewing machine. The numerous parts of a sewing machine, and their diverse roles, assist the operator in understanding how a sewing machine works. Sewing machines come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and they’re used to make a variety of clothing and other items. The fabrics are readily operated in and out of a modern sewing machine with the convenience of needles, thimbles, and other hand sewing equipment, thereby automating the numerous stitching procedures and saving time. Sewing machines vary in size, cost, look, and task, with some being larger, faster, and more complicated.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Sewing Machine corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Sewing Machine industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing demand for technical textiles and the growing usage of sewing machines in industrial applications are driving the global sewing machine market.

Technological evolutions such as pedal-less swings, automatic bobbin changers, real-time monitoring, digital feed, and modular sewing machines are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America is forecast to have the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising advancement in technology and smart and automatic sewing machines. In addition, smart sewing machines enhance the quality measures of end-products, which delivers lucrative designs in products. An increase in demand for advanced and feature-rich sewing machines, the release of various innovative technologies, and the rise of the hobby of sewing as a leisure pursuit drive the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global sewing machine market are:

Bernina International AG

Brother Industries, Ltd

Janome Sewing Machine Co Ltd

JUKI Corporation

Merrow Sewing Machine Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Necchi Italia S.r.l.

Singer India Limited

Tacony Corporation

Usha International Limited.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Sewing Machine industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Sewing Machine industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Sewing Machine output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Sewing Machine output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Sewing Machine market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Sewing Machine market.

Scope of the Report

The global sewing machine market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Mechanical

Electronics

Embroidery

Segmentation based on Application

Domestic

Industrial

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

