COPD & Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Assessing the Impact of Regulations on the Market in 2023-2031

What is the scale of the COPD & Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices aftermarket?

The global COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market attained a value of USD 6,696.41 million in 2021 and is poised to reach USD 13,971.38 million by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 8.45%. The market volume, estimated at 88.45 million units in 2021, is expected to grow at a rate of 6.18% throughout the forecast period.

Drivers of Demand

Disease Burden and Pandemic Impact: The growing disease burden and the pandemic outbreak have significantly escalated the demand for COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices.

The growing disease burden and the pandemic outbreak have significantly escalated the demand for COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices. Environmental Pollution: The rising exposure to environmental pollution is another factor propelling the demand for these devices.

Technological Advancements: The portability of drug delivery devices and technological advancements are key drivers fostering industry growth.

Challenges and Constraints

Regulatory Framework: Stringent regulatory frameworks pose a challenge to industry expansion.

High Device Cost: The high cost of devices inhibits preference rates for COPD and asthma monitoring and diagnostic devices.

The high cost of devices inhibits preference rates for COPD and asthma monitoring and diagnostic devices. Product Recalls: Instances of product recalls, like Philips’ recall of respiratory machines in August 2022, hinder industry growth.

Growth Influencers

Portability of Drug Delivery Devices: Innovative drug delivery devices, like BreatheSuite’s FDA-cleared smart inhaler, fuel market growth. Active Smoker Population: The rising population of active smokers is driving the demand for COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices.

Segmentation Overview

Product Type:

Diagnostic Devices: Including spirometers, ECGs, FeNO test analyzers, ABG analyzers, polysomnography devices, peak flow meters, and others.

Monitoring Devices: Encompassing pulse oximeters, capnographs, asthma monitors, wearable devices, FTIR devices, and more.

Encompassing pulse oximeters, capnographs, asthma monitors, wearable devices, FTIR devices, and more. Consumables & Accessories: Covering masks, spirometry accessories, pulse oximeter sensors, and more.

Indication:

Asthma: Closely linked to the demand for diagnostic and monitoring devices.

Closely linked to the demand for diagnostic and monitoring devices. COPD: This segment holds a growth rate of 6.29% in 2021 due to increased usage of diagnostic devices.

End User:

Hospitals and Clinics: Dominating the market, this segment holds a growth rate of 8.76%.

Dominating the market, this segment holds a growth rate of 8.76%. Home Care Settings: Emerging as a significant end user.

Regional Analysis

North America: Leading with a market share of over 25% in 2020, the region's market held a revenue of USD 6,696.4 million.

Leading with a market share of over 25% in 2020, the region’s market held a revenue of USD 6,696.4 million. Asia Pacific: Boasting the fastest growth rate of 9.14%, the region is driven by countries like Japan, Australia, and India.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include Vyaire Medical, Smiths Medical, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Masimo Corporation, and more. The top ten players account for around 65% of the market share. These players focus on product launches, collaborations, mergers, and expansions to maintain their market presence.

Strategic Insights

The report equips you with strategic insights into the COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market. It covers market size, pandemic impact, investment opportunities, technological trends, market share, and strategies for market entry.

Key Questions and Insights

Market Size and Pandemic Impact: Analyze market size and pandemic influence for effective planning. Emerging Opportunities: Identify profitable markets and strategies for penetration. Competition Analysis: Evaluate mergers, certifications, SWOT analysis, and product launches. Innovation and Development: Explore future technologies, R&D, and product enhancements.

Navigating the Global COPD & Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market

This comprehensive report empowers you with actionable insights into market dynamics, growth drivers, challenges, and competitive forces within the COPD & asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices sector. Gain a deep understanding of market size, pandemic impact, investment avenues, technology trends, market share, and strategic entry approaches to effectively engage in this evolving market.

