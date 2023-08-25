Surgical Equipment Market Size, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by [2023-2031]

The “Global Surgical Equipment Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global surgical equipment market size was US$ 7.3 billion in 2021. The global surgical equipment market size is forecast to reach US$ 15.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Surgical equipment is a medical device. In addition, the common use of these devices is during a surgical procedure. The primary use of this equipment is during procedures like orthopedics, thoracic surgery, oral surgery, neurology, and ENT. Surgeons can work more correctly and effectively using these tools. They assist in every part of the surgery, from wound management through screw and nail drilling, sawing, and reaming in lengthy bone fractures. Surgical equipment includes drills, retractors, clamps, and reamers that produce a thread pattern in the human body.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Surgical Equipment corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Surgical Equipment industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global surgical equipment market include the growing preference for robotic-assisted surgery and a rise in the geriatric population, susceptible to ocular disorders, gastric disorders, intestinal disorders, and other health essentials.

Insufficient quality warranty concerning performance, improper sterilization procedures for reusable equipment, and the lack of an affirmative regulatory framework may slow down the overall market growth.

The rising incidence of trauma and physical injuries is forecast to fuel the global market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global surgical equipment market are:

Medtronic Plc.

Peters Surgical SASU

Johnsons & Johnsons

Conmed Corporation

Novartis International AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cousin-Biotech

Enthral Medical GMBH

Fuhrmann GMBH

Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Surgical Equipment industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Surgical Equipment industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Surgical Equipment output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Surgical Equipment output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Surgical Equipment market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Surgical Equipment market.

Scope of the Report

The global surgical equipment market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Surgical Sutures and Stapling Devices

Hand-held Surgical Equipment Dilators Forceps and spatulas Cutter instruments Retractors Others

Electrosurgical Equipment

Segmentation based on Application

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Orthopedics

Thoracic

Plastic and Reconstructive

Wound Closure

Neurology

Segmentation based on End-Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)

Clinic

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

