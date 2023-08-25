Neonatal Intensive Care Market Size, Challenges and Opportunities for Stakeholders with Detailed Analysis and Forecast [2023-2031]

The “Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global neonatal intensive care market size was US$ 7.5 billion in 2021. The global neonatal intensive care market size is forecast to reach US$ 13.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Neonatal birth, also known as preterm birth, occurs when a baby is born before the 37th week of pregnancy. Neonatal care is the specific attention given to a prematurely born baby for the first four weeks after birth. Prematurely born babies often have health issues, such as trouble breathing and gaining weight, and require urgent medical attention. Therefore, they are frequently admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). In providing intensive care and monitoring the newborn, equipment used is infant warmers and incubators, breathing aid and monitoring devices, phototherapy equipment, and neonatal monitoring devices.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing awareness among healthcare providers for the advances in the equipment for the NICU and a surge in the partnerships and collaborations among participants to provide favorably advanced NICU are forecast to fuel the global market growth.

The high maintenance of NICU equipment and purchase expenses may slow down the overall market growth during the forecast period.

The ever-increasing high birth rate in developing and developed countries, the growing prevalence of premature births, and a rise in the number of installations for NICU units are driving the global market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global neonatal intensive care market are:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Atom Medical Corp

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

GE Healthcare

Ibis Medical, Medtronic

International Biomedical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt Limited

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Neonatal Intensive Care industry's payrolls. In January, employment in the Neonatal Intensive Care industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Neonatal Intensive Care output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities.

Global Neonatal Intensive Care output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023. With nearly 45% of the world's Neonatal Intensive Care market, China continued to be both the world's largest producer and consumer of market.

Scope of the Report

The global neonatal intensive care market segmentation focuses on Product, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Neonatal Incubators

Neonatal Phototherapy System

Neonatal Ventilators

Neonatal Monitors

Others

Segmentation based on End-Users

Childcare Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

