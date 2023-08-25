'Sing! China' yanked following alleged bullying of Coco Lee

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese reality singing competition "Sing! China" has been taken off the airwaves by Zhejiang Television to conduct an investigation into allegations of mistreatment of the late Mandarin pop singer-songwriter CoCo Lee (李玟).

Show finalist Wang Zepeng (王澤鵬) on Aug. 20 released online the 17-minutes of WeChat voice messages sent to him by Lee alleging being "insulted and bullied" on the show. It was followed by the release of behind-the-scenes video footage of Lee confronting crew members, per ETtoday.

On Friday (Aug. 25), the TV station said on its Weibo page, "In view of problems with the program 'Sing! China' reported by viewers and netizens, an investigation is underway and the program has been suspended."

The incidents occurred when Lee participated in the program in 2022. She complained the competition was unfair with certain participants given no chance at winning despite garnering high scores and became so upset that she slapped a table in protest, gaining sympathetic cheers from the audience.



Captions show Coco Lee saying, "I of course know that this is called unfair." (Weibo screenshot)

What angered Lee's fans further was that she was perceived as having been bullied by the program's crew. As Lee had been dealing with a serious leg injury, she planned to deliver her singing segment with her apprentice Wang Zepeng standing by her side to help hold her up.

However, the crew allegedly forced her to sing without Wang's support. She then struggled to maintain her balance and eventually fell to the ground in pain, reported NowNews.

Fellow mentor Fish Leong (梁靜茹) tried to come to Lee's aid but was reportedly scolded by assistant director Liu Li (柳驪) and dragged away by crew members, per Tai Sounds.

Lee died from suicide in July and some fans have blamed her treatment on the show for worsening her depression, along with her painful recovery from surgery and the separation from her husband.



Lee supported by Wang Zepeng. (Weibo screenshot)



Lee moments before she fell. (Weibo screenshots)