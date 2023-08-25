UK Medical Compression Garments Market Size and Share in 2023: A Comprehensive Overview 2031

What’s the expanse of the UK Medical Compression Garments aftermarket?

The UK medical compression garments market is valued at around $150 million and is poised for substantial expansion, reaching an estimated value of $238.66 million by 2030. The market is exhibiting a steady growth rate, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.

Driving Factors

Aging Population and Chronic Conditions: The aging population is a pivotal driver, as older individuals are more prone to conditions like venous insufficiency and lymphedema that benefit from compression therapy. Obesity Epidemic: The rising obesity rates, affecting over 40% of the UK population, contribute significantly to demand. Obesity is linked to chronic conditions causing swelling and pain. Awareness of Compression Benefits: Growing awareness of compression therapy benefits, such as improved circulation and pain relief, is prompting individuals to seek these garments for medical and non-medical purposes.

Challenges

Fragmented Competitive Landscape: The market comprises numerous small players, making differentiation and market penetration challenging. Lack of Awareness and Data: Insufficient awareness among medical professionals and the public regarding compression garment benefits, along with limited data on their efficacy for specific conditions, hinder adoption.

Segment Analysis

By Product

Upper Compression Garments: The upper compression garments segment presents a growth opportunity of $35 million during the forecast period. These garments are sought after for both sports and medical purposes, driving their demand. Online and Offline Retailing: The market is witnessing growth in both online and offline retail channels. While online sales are on the rise, offline sales remain prominent.

By Application

Varicose Vein Segment Dominance: The varicose vein segment is expected to generate revenue exceeding $70 million during the forecast period. The demand arises from individuals seeking relief and support from varicose vein symptoms.

By End User

Hospital Growth Prospects: Hospitals are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in the UK medical compression garments market. Factors include the increasing prevalence of obesity, an aging population, and greater physician awareness of compression benefits.

By Class

Class 1 (14-17 mmHg) Dominance: In 2021, class 1 compression garments held over 42% of the market share. This class offers therapeutic benefits, aiding circulation and reducing discomfort.

Key Players in the Market

The UK medical compression garments market is led by prominent players such as 3M Company, Bio Compression Systems, Cardinal Health, Essity AB, Eurosurgical, and others.

Market Dynamics and Key Questions

Market Size and COVID-19 Impact: Understanding the market size and impact of COVID-19 is crucial for strategic planning. Strategic Investment Areas: Identifying growth segments, products, and applications is essential for investment decisions. Competitive Window: Recognizing the competitive strategic window helps in seizing opportunities. Technology Trends and Regulations: Keeping abreast of trends and regulations aids in adapting to market dynamics. Leading Players’ Market Share: Understanding market leaders’ share informs competitive analysis. Entry Strategies: Identifying favorable strategies for entering the market is key to success.

In conclusion, the UK medical compression garments market’s growth is attributed to factors like an aging population, rising obesity rates, and increased awareness of compression benefits. Challenges include fragmentation and lack of awareness. Different segments, including upper compression garments and varicose vein applications, hold growth potential. Hospitals are a significant growth area, and class 1 compression garments dominate. Understanding these dynamics and addressing key questions will guide effective participation in this expanding market.

