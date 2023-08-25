Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Business Development Strategies for Expanding Your Market Share

What’s the breadth of the Preclinical Brain Imaging aftermarket?

The global preclinical brain imaging market reached a value of $658.70 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,076.21 million by 2030, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.78% during the forecast period.

What Is Preclinical Brain Imaging Market ? The preclinical brain imaging market refers to the segment of the medical imaging industry that focuses on conducting imaging studies of the brain in animal models, typically before these techniques are translated to human clinical applications. Preclinical brain imaging involves using various imaging modalities, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), computed tomography (CT), and optical imaging, to study the structure and function of the brain in animal subjects.

Imaging Modalities and Research Applications

Preclinical brain imaging involves visualizing neurological activity in animals, aiding research. It includes structured and functional imaging. Structured imaging examines the brain’s structural aspects, while functional imaging is used to diagnose metabolic issues and assess intracranial organ structures.

Market Drivers

Investments in R&D: The market is expanding due to increased investments in research and development, along with rapid technological advancements leading to hybrid imaging systems. Advancement in Modern Medicine: Preclinical research is transforming modern medicine and healthcare practices, adhering to 3R (Replacement, Reduction, and Refinement) policies, reducing animal usage, and gathering diverse information.

Growth Influencers

Awareness for Early Diagnosis: Emerging diagnostic methods are replacing traditional ones, driving market growth. Initiatives like the Africa Collaborative Initiative to Advance Diagnostics are advancing universal healthcare. Population Surge: The global population is projected to grow by 2 billion in 30 years, increasing the demand for preclinical brain imaging.

Segments Overview

By Imaging Type

Computed Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Computed tomography holds a majority share of over 60% in 2021.

By End User

Pharma and Biotech Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Education & Research Institutes The pharma and biotech companies segment is expected to reach $531.16 million by 2030.

Regional Overview

The North American market held over 35% market share in 2021, while the Asia Pacific market is projected to have the highest CAGR of 6.51% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include Acadia Healthcare, The MENTOR Network, Universal Health Services, Inc., and others. Major players hold approximately 45% market share and focus on mergers, product launches, and partnerships. Bruker introduced advanced MRI equipment, and PerkinElmer added the Vega imaging system to its portfolio.

Market Dynamics and Key Questions

Market Size and COVID-19 Impact: Understand market size and pandemic impact for strategic planning. Market Development: Identify emerging markets and penetration strategies. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Analyze mergers, certifications, SWOT analysis, and product launches. Product Development & Innovation: Explore future technologies and R&D activities. Pricing Analysis: Understand component pricing for cost-effective strategies. Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Assess cost components for pricing strategies.

Global Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Report Insights

The report offers comprehensive insights into market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics. It addresses key questions about market size, COVID-19 impact, investment opportunities, technology trends, market share, and entry strategies. Utilizing these insights will guide effective participation in the evolving preclinical brain imaging market.

