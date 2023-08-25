Medical Carts Market Assessing the Risks and Rewards of Investing in the Market in 2023

What’s the expanse of the Medical Carts aftermarket?

The global medical carts market reached a value of $1,576.22 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $4,003.25 million by 2027, with a projected CAGR of 11.24%. In terms of volume, it was estimated to be 2,178 thousand units in 2021, projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.77% during the forecast period.

What Is Medical Carts Market ? The medical carts market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of specialized carts and trolleys used in healthcare settings. These carts are designed to assist medical professionals in efficiently organizing, storing, transporting, and administering medical supplies, equipment, and patient information within hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities.

Drivers of Market Expansion

The growth of telemedicine and telehealth, along with technological advancements in medical carts, are key drivers for the medical carts market. Improvements in technology have led to better design, construction, and features of mobile carts, contributing to their increasing adoption. For instance, Advantech introduced the AMiS-30EP pole cart in 2021, with customizable monitor and device options, highlighting technological advancements in the industry.

Applications and Usage Trends

Medical carts are widely used in point-of-care facilities due to their portability, space efficiency, and comprehensive support for caregivers. These carts enhance nursing productivity and patient care, making them a preferred choice.

Growth Influencers

Accessibility to Medical Supplies: The need for rapid access to medical supplies drives the demand for medical carts. Innovations in cart design and mobility enhance nursing efficiency and safety, promoting their utilization. Aging Population: With the global elderly population projected to increase, demand for medical carts is set to grow. The rising elderly population, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, fuels the need for better healthcare solutions.

Segment Overview

By Type

Anaesthesia Carts Emergency Carts Procedure Carts Computer Medical Cart Medical Laboratory Utility Cart Others The emergency carts segment led with over 35% market share in 2021. The computer medical cart segment is also expected to grow steadily due to its benefits in patient care and nursing productivity.

By Application

Medical Supply Storage Surgical Tool Holding Transporting and Dispensing Medications Systems Laboratory Others The segment for transporting and dispensing medications systems is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.81% over the forecast period.

By Material Type

Plastic Wood Stainless Steel Metal Others The stainless steel segment is expected to reach $1,020.55 million by 2030.



By Payload

50 kg 65 kg Systems 80 kg 150 kg 180 kg Others The 65 kg systems segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.29% and the largest market share.

By End User

Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Trauma Centers Others Hospitals held the highest share of nearly 46% in 2021.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender Third-Party Distributors Others The third-party distributors segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

The North American market accounted for over 30% of the market share in 2021, while the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a rate of 12.01% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include Advantech Co. Ltd, AFC Industries Inc., Altus Inc., and others. Leading companies control around 40% of the market, focusing on maintaining market share through product offerings. Capsa Healthcare offers various innovative products, while McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. generated a significant portion of its revenue from medical surgical solutions.

Key Questions and Insights

Market Size and COVID-19 Impact: Understand the market size and pandemic’s influence for strategic planning. Emerging Opportunities: Identify promising markets and strategies for penetration. Competitive Analysis: Analyze mergers, certifications, SWOT analysis, and product launches. Innovation and Development: Explore upcoming technologies and R&D activities. Pricing and Cost Analysis: Assess cost components for pricing strategies.

Global Medical Carts Market Report: Strategic Insights

The report offers comprehensive insights into market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics. It addresses crucial questions about market size, pandemic impact, investment avenues, technology trends, market share, and entry strategies. Utilizing these insights will guide effective participation in the evolving medical carts market.





