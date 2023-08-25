Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/08/25 13:06
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, is seen from the nearby Ukedo fishing port in ...
People protest at a beach toward the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, in Namie town...
A man walks by a large screen at a shopping mall showing CCTV broadcasting news of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant began releasing its first bat...
South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party members and supporters hold electronic candles during a rally to demand the withdrawal of the Japanese ...
Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, foreground, with, from left, his son Phantongtae, his daughters Pinthongta and Paetongtarn, arriv...
Two folk artists chat as they wait to participate in a procession marking 'Atham', the first day of ten-days long Onam festival in Kochi, Kerala state...
A man cheering for the successful landing of India's moon craft Chandrayaan-3, on the moon surface, poses with the Indian flag in Ahmedabad, India, Tu...
A scrap collector, seen through a sewage tube, carries overloaded sacks of scrap materials on the bed of a motorbike outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thu...
Spain's Salma Paralluelo lies on the ground with her medal at the end of the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Austr...

Aug. 18-25, 2023

The operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is greeted on his arrival to Thailand from 15 years of exile, Spain won the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

