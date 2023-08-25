Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2023/08/25 13:05
Police guard a supermarket after reports that looters tried to break into the store in Bariloche, Argentina, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Natac...
Daughters of imprisoned women celebrate their 15th birthday at the San Marta Acatitla rehabilitation center for women, in the Iztapalapa neighborhood ...
Patricia Barragan, a friend of the family of slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, shows her stitches after a press conference at which...
A man crosses a street after the landfall of Tropical Storm Hilary in Rosarito, Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Hilary hit the coast in a sparsely popu...
A tattoo artist works on a woman's back during a tattoo convention at the World Trade Center in Mexico City, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tattoo artists fro...
A woman pushes her son in a shopping cart during a protest to demand jobs, social benefits for the unemployed, and more food for soup kitchens amidst ...
A voter marks her ballot during the snap election, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The election was called after President Guillermo Las...
Fiscal de Talca stadium is flooded after the Rio Claro river overflowed during heavy rain in Talca, Chile, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Chilean government ...
A man floats on a paddle board off Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at sunrise Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Brazil is facing a heat wave during ...
Juan Quintero of Colombia's Deportivo Pereira remonstrates with Rony of Brazil's Palmeiras after battling for a ball during a Copa Libertadores quarte...
Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade performs at the Concha Acustica of Bello Monte in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delac...
Supporters of presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo celebrate after preliminary results showed him the victor in a presidential run-off election, in...

Aug. 18 – 24, 2023

Argentine police brave snow and inclement weather to guard a supermarket in Bariloche after reports that looters tried to break into it. A tattoo artist works on a woman’s back during a tattoo convention at the World Trade Center in Mexico City. Supporters of presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo in Guatemala City celebrate after his victory in a presidential run-off election. Juan Quintero of Colombia’s Deportivo Pereira remonstrates with Rony of Brazil’s Palmeiras during a Copa Libertadores quarterfinal first-leg soccer match. And a man float on a paddle board off Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.

