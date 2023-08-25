Victory Securities: The first regulatory-compliant virtual asset trading application (APP: "VICSEC") is now officially launched and operational in Hong Kong’s financial market

(The first licensed corporation granted by the SFC the provision of the full spectrum of virtual asset dealing, advisory, and asset management services)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 August 2023 - Victory Securities Company Limited ("Victory Securities," stock code: 8540.HK) is pleased to announce the launch of its new APP ("VICSEC")*, the first compliant virtual asset trading application in the Hong Kong financial market. The APP* is now officially live and available for download from the Google Play Store and via APK. In its initial phase, Professional Investors will be the first to experience the security and convenience of trading virtual assets through VICSEC. Victory Securities envisions the introduction of additional features, to experience our APP as well as the potential integration of securities trading. Please stay tuned. Victory Securities is committed to leveraging financial technology to usher in a new era in virtual asset trading, aspiring to work hand in hand with the virtual asset ecosystem and peers in Hong Kong to propel this innovation forward.



Kennix Chan, Executive Director of Victory Securities, noted, "In the wake of the Web 3.0 revolution, the cryptocurrency market has witnessed tremendous expansion in its development and applications over the past few years. This has made virtual assets a novel investment alternative for those seeking to diversify their portfolios with new asset class."



"We have also noticed a growing presence of virtual assets within our clients' overall investment portfolios. With a keen understanding of our clients' needs, we have taken the lead by launching our regulatory-compliant virtual asset trading APP in Hong Kong."



"This APP* empowers investors to trade mainstream cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, anytime and anywhere. This reinforces our belief that virtual assets will be one of the key investment options down the road. We aspire soon to expand our regulatory-compliant virtual asset trading services to retail investors, aiming to play a significant role in the virtual asset field."



Please download the Victory Securities virtual asset trading APP* ("VICSEC"), to enjoy convenient, secure, and compliant trading.

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ttl.android.winvest.vicsec

Android APK installation file: https://www.victorysec.com.hk/zh-hk/files/victory_va.apk



*For professional investors only

The APP will be available on the APP Store soon



Company Website: victorysec.com.hk/en-us



Hashtag: #VictorySecurities



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.